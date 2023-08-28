Ange Postecoglou admits £27m Tottenham man is unfortunate not to be playing more

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou had admitted that Giovani Lo Celso has been unlucky not to feature more often this season.

Postecoglou was speaking, via Football London, after their 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Tottenham have hit the ground running under the Australian coach and are currently unbeaten in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou appears to have decided on his favoured line-up after examining his squad closely during pre-season.

More than 30 players were assessed by Postecoglou during the summer.

He welcomed back plenty of players who were out of favour under Antonio Conte or sent on loan last season.

Some that done brilliantly, such as Destiny Udogie who has stepped straight into the team.

Others, like Joe Rodon and Tanguy Ndombele, appear to have no future at Spurs.

However, Giovani Lo Celso looks set to play a part for Tottenham under Postecoglou this season but has been unlucky not to feature more often yet.

After being an unused substitute against Brentford and Man United, he was given his chance against Bournemouth.

It’s easy to see why his minutes might be limited this season given how well James Maddison has started at Spurs.

Postecoglou says Lo Celso has been unlucky not to play more

Asked about the Argentinian playmaker, Postecoglou said: “As I said yesterday, he’s been a bit unlucky. He did well when he came on for us.

"I thought all the subs did well when he came on for us. I thought all the subs did really well just to help us control the game.

“We’ve got a game Tuesday night and he’ll play. It will be, for want of a better word, a fun week. We’ve got plenty going on for sure.

“I’m just dealing with what’s in front of me. Unless I get told otherwise, I’ll work with the group I’ve got and focus on Tuesday night.”

The £27m will want to prove he’s worthy of playing more often when he faces Fulham tomorrow.

Postecoglou will want to see Lo Celso at his best and give him a tough decision to make in the future after being unlucky not to build on his strong pre-season thus far.

The 27-year-old could still leave in the final few days of the transfer window.

However, Tottenham don’t have another natural replacement for Maddison if Lo Celso was to depart.