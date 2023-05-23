Tottenham now set to make bid for ‘perfect’ midfielder Arne Slot already knows well











Tottenham Hotspur are now preparing to make a bid for Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu this week.

That’s according to Dutch outlet Volkskrant as Spurs start to put plans into motion for their next manager.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Tottenham have made Arne Slot their first choice to take over next season.

After winning the Eredivisie with Feyenoord, Slot now looks likely to make the move to the Premier League.

The Dutch coach impressed Daniel Levy in an interview and has already been thinking about whom he wants to bring to north London with him.

As well as his backroom staff, he could be quickly joined by one of his most important players.

That’s because Tottenham are preparing a bid for his captain at Feyenoord Orkun Kokcu.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been sensational this season.

He could be set to follow his coach to the Premier League very soon.

Tottenham prepare bid for Kokcu

The report from Volkskrant states that Feyenoord are expected to earn ‘tens of millions’ from losing both Slot and Kokcu.

They believe offers for both the player and manager will be submitted by Tottenham this week.

Compared to some of their rivals, Spurs are unlikely to have made as much progress when it comes to their summer business.

Without knowing who would be in charge, it’s difficult to target players as they may not fit their tactics or philosophy.

They also don’t currently have a sporting director who would be tasked with his job.

Tottenham making a bid for Kokcu makes a lot of sense if they also plan on appointing Slot.

The ‘perfect’ midfielder is vital to his system at Feyenoord and would bring some much-needed attacking impetus to the centre of the pitch for Spurs.

He scored eight goals and three assists in the league and is an incredible passer and dribbler too.

At 22, Kokcu has plenty of time to improve and is already a leader on and off the pitch.

He’s Feyenoord’s club captain and lifted the Eredivisie trophy alongside Slot last week.

Spurs fans will be hoping they can replicate that success together in north London.

Plans might finally be starting to click into action after months of waiting.

