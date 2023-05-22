Arne Slot already planning to bring two people with him to Tottenham if he gets the job











Arne Slot is already planning on whom he wants to bring with him if he takes the Tottenham Hotspur job.

A report from the Daily Mail has outlined more details about Tottenham’s efforts to appoint Slot.

Spurs have been without a permanent manager for over eight weeks.

Antonio Conte departed after a draw with Southampton and was swiftly followed by his assistant Cristian Stellini.

Ryan Mason is now in charge and is also an option for Tottenham going forward.

However, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Arne Slot could be the new Tottenham manager.

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot during the Dutch premier league match between FC Emmen and Feyenoord at De Oude Meerdijk on May 21, 2023 in Emmen, Netherlands. ANP COR LASKER (Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The Dutch coach has just won the league with Feyenoord.

He’s had a brilliant season and proved he’s ready to take the next step in his career.

So much so, that Slot is already planning who he wants to bring with him if he joins Tottenham.

After months of waiting, Spurs might finally have narrowed down their long search for a manager.

The pressure will immediately be on Slot to turn around a club in crisis.

Slot already planning who to bring to Tottenham

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘Mail Sport has learned that the Dutch club will demand over that amount due to plans from Slot to bring coaches Marino Pusic and Sipke Hulsoff with him to north London.’

Although Slot’s £6m release clause doesn’t kick in until next summer, that’s roughly the figure Feyenoord are expecting Tottenham to pay.

As the Daily Mail say, that number will increase if Pusic and Hulsoff also join him at Spurs.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

It makes sense for Slot to bring his key members of staff with him to Tottenham.

Ryan Mason’s current set-up is made up of coaches from other areas of the club.

Considering virtually all of Conte’s entourage left after Stellini was dismissed, there are plenty of roles to fill.

Slot and his two coaches might not be the only people brought across from Feyenoord in the summer.

Spurs have also been linked with one of their midfielders, which would likely be a popular move in Slot’s eyes.

It will be interesting to see if the club are in a position to announce the new head coach before the end of the campaign.

