Daniel Levy impressed by 'amazing' by manager after interviewing him for the Tottenham job











Daniel Levy has reportedly been left impressed by Feyenoord boss Arne Slot during initial talks over the Tottenham Hotspur job.

That’s according to 90 Min, who claim that Slot has made an impression on the Tottenham hierarchy and Levy.

Slot has emerged as the front-runner for the Spurs job over the past few days as the club continues its search for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

Indeed, The Athletic reported on Monday that Tottenham are ready to formally approach Feyenoord to bring in the 44-year-old this summer.

The Dutchman has gained plenty of admirers after leading the Rotterdam-based side to their first league title since 2017.

And it seems that Slot has impressed Spurs’ chairman during initial talks over a move to north London.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Levy impressed by Slot

90 Min claims that Levy and Tottenham’s hierarchy have been left impressed with Slot during talks over replacing Conte.

This is also down to the 44-year-old’s on-field performance at Feyenoord this season.

The outlet notes that Slot has also told the Dutch outfit that he is keen to make the switch to north London should he be offered the job.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham seem to have found their man after an exhaustive search following Conte’s departure back in March.

Slot may not be the household name that Spurs have gone for in recent times, but this approach hasn’t worked out for them with the likes of Conte and Mourinho both failing at the club.

Spurs need a manager who fits the club’s strategy and Slot seems like the ideal candidate.

He’s been labelled an ‘amazing’ manager due to his success at Feyenoord, where he led them to a Europa Conference League final last season and to the Eredivisie title this time around.

Slot didn’t exactly leave AZ Alkmaar on the best of terms but he also had them fighting for the title before the 2019-20 campaign was brought to an abrupt end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s overachieved at both of the clubs he’s managed during his short but successful managerial career and if he does make the switch to Spurs, Levy will be hoping he can have a similar impact in north London.

