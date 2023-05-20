Tottenham hold talks with 'perfect' £35m midfielder about summer move - report











Tottenham Hotspur are in dire need of regrouping and rebuilding over the off-season.

Spurs must appoint a new director of football and a new manager, as well as overhaul their squad.

With the transfer window on the horizon, speculation is intensifying regarding potential Tottenham targets.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Obviously there have been plenty of links between Spurs and Feyenoord manager Arne Slot.

Now, a new report has linked Tottenham with one of the Dutch champions’ best players.

According to 1908.nl – via Sport Witness – Spurs have approached the representatives of Orkun Kokcu.

The Dutch outlet claims Tottenham have been following the midfielder for years.

The scouting reports Spurs have been getting are ‘more than convincing enough’ for them to move for Kokcu.

Like with Slot, Tottenham ‘have had talks’ with the player and his entourage ‘in recent days’ about a move.

However, Spurs have not yet made contact with Feyenoord as yet.

Understandably, the Dutch champions don’t want to lose Kokcu, and have slapped a £35million price tag on him.

This could be a figure which moves depending on which clubs actually move for him.

That will depend on a number of factors and the ‘overall picture’, added the report.

Nonetheless, there is a belief that Tottenham could move soon to start negotiations for Kokcu.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Our view

Kokcu burst onto the scene during the 2019-20 campaign, but his form dropped off somewhat the following season.

This changed after Slot took the Feyenoord reins, turning Kokcu into a star for the Rotterdam-based outfit.

Kokcu has captained his side to the Eredivisie title this term, registering eight league goals and three assists.

He has also netted three goals and claimed two assists from 10 Europa League outings in 2022-23.

Former Juventus ace Mohamed Sissoko has likened Kokcu to Luka Modric and deemed him “perfect” for the Turin side.

However, with Juve currently in a bit of a crisis off the field, the likes of Spurs could well look to swoop in instead.

And for £35million, Kokcu wouldn’t exactly break the bank either.