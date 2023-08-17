Tottenham Hotspur are now interested in signing winger Jeremy Doku who has a big fan in Kevin de Bruyne.

A report from the Independent has shared that the Belgian international is now a transfer target for Spurs.

Tottenham still have a few spots in their squad they would like to fill before the transfer window closes.

Losing Harry Kane has left them very short of goals and so far, no new striker has arrived.

The likes of Gift Orban and Brennan Johnson have been linked but Ange Postecoglou may have to settle for a solution within the squad.

Kane is virtually irreplaceable when it comes to his goalscoring and chance creation and so Postecoglou will have to tweak his tactics to deal with that.

Both Son Heung-min and Richarlison have been touted as potential centre-forward options going into this season.

That would mean potentially needing another winger and Jeremy Doku could be that man for Tottenham and they’ll be pleased to hear Kevin de Bruyne’s praise of the 21-year-old.

Doku has been part of an exciting Rennes team for several seasons now and has shown glimpses of absolute brilliance.

Whether he’s ready to make the step up to a top Premier League side is another matter.

De Bruyne raves about Tottenham target Doku

Speaking about his international teammate in the past, Kevin de Bruyne said to Reuters: “He is nimble, fast and can dribble.

“He is a diamond in the rough.”

Doku has already scored for Rennes this season after finding the back of the net six times in Ligue 1 last season.

He’s extremely quick and would suit the way Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs to attack.

The youngster can beat his man out wide before getting to the byline and crossing low for a centre-forward.

It’s a tactic that worked very effectively for Postecolgou during his time in Scotland with Celtic.

Kevin de Bruyne might be hoping he doesn’t have to face Doku for Tottenham later in the season.

His pace and trickery could cause plenty of defences in the Premier League a lot of trouble if he joins.