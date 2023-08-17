Tottenham now want to sign £50m ‘diamond’ who is ‘every defender’s worst nightmare’

The latest reports are suggesting that Tottenham now want to sign exciting attacking talent Jeremy Doku this summer transfer window.

According to The Independent, Tottenham are ‘trailing’ Doku and the player could be involved in a huge transfer battle that goes on until the end of the window.

It could be a battle because West Ham and Manchester City also want to sign the Belgian international this summer transfer window.

Spurs have not made an offer like their London rivals West Ham. Despite this, the amount offered is less than the £50million that Stade Rennais want for Doku and therefore Spurs still have a big chance of signing him.

Tottenham interested in Jeremy Doku

The 21 year-old winger is highly-rated. Aside from top clubs being interested in him, Doku has also been labelled as a ‘diamond‘ by Kevin De Bruyne. Meanwhile, Breaking the Lines have described him as ‘every defender’s worst nightmare’.

He would be a very good signing for a Tottenham side looking for attacking reinforcements after the departure of Harry Kane this summer.

Doku is still so young but has a high ceiling and is already playing to a very high level in France. He has 12 goals and 10 assists so far for his current club.

It will always be hard for Spurs to compete with Manchester City, especially as they didn’t qualify for Europe, but they will be able to offer him more game time possibly.

With Spurs receiving a lot of money for Kane, they should be able to meet a valuation like £50million for the right winger.

Doku would be a quality signing for the North London side but they need to be careful that they do not overpay for him due to multiple clubs being interested.