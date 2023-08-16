Journalist Tom Collomosse has admitted that he would now be surprised if Brennan Johnson remained at Nottingham Forest beyond the summer transfer window – in comments which may alert Tottenham Hotspur fans.

Collomosse was speaking to the Daily Mail, and was answering the question regarding whether the Wales international is close to leaving the City Ground this summer.

Brennan Johnson impressed in Forest’s first year back in the top-flight last season. He scored eight times as Steve Cooper’s men managed to keep themselves in the Premier League.

Journalist expecting Tottenham target Brennan Johnson to move this summer

His form had not gone unnoticed. The Telegraph recently reported that Tottenham want the £45 million-rated youngster, as do West Ham.

Of course, Spurs signing another attacker would not be a huge shock after Harry Kane left the club last week. And it seems that Johnson’s future is very much up in the air.

In fact, Collomosse seemed to suggest that it is now more likely that he will be playing elsewhere by the time the deadline passes.

“As for Johnson, I’d be surprised if he were still here when the window closes,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Forest need to balance the books in the coming months and as a homegrown player, Johnson will make them a healthy profit. They may need to compromise on their £40m asking price though.”

It is quite something to hear that Johnson may be more likely to leave Forest now. He has played such an important role for the club over the last couple of years. And he is only going to get better.

But clearly, Forest have invested heavily in the squad since promotion. And he is one of the players most likely to attract a big bid.

He is a ‘fantastic‘ talent. And he has already shown that he can make an impact at the highest level. So it would be a big blow for Forest to lose him.

Plenty of Tottenham fans meanwhile, would see signing Johnson as a great way to round off a turbulent window for the club.