Tottenham plan to submit bid for ‘one of Europe’s hottest’ attacking talents – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur are now preparing for life without Harry Kane on their books.

The England international has left Spurs and is closing in on a move to Bayern Munich.

Now, Tottenham will need to look at bringing in attacking replacements to fill some very big shoes.

One player Spurs are reportedly looking at is Gent star Gift Orban, a striker who has been in incredible form.

Ignazio Genuardi took to Twitter to claim that Tottenham are planning to submit a bid for the 21-year-old.

This will take place after Kane is off the Spurs books, added the French journalist.

In addition, Tottenham are apparently also looking at versatile Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

With the money Tottenham are making from the Kane deal, they can bolster their ranks significantly.

Obviously a player of Kane’s calibre will be very hard to replace. He is, after all, one of the best strikers in the world.

Nevertheless, Spurs must look forward, and there are plenty of talented strikers out there who’d be a good fit at N17.

Orban has been deemed ‘one of Europe’s hottest football commodities‘ this year, and it’s easy to see why.

The 21-year-old’s tally has been consistently impressive over the past few years on his journey towards the top.

Orban played for Norwegian outfit Stabaek in 2021-22, and registered 19 goals and seven assists from 24 outings.

The following year, he moved to Gent, where he bagged 20 goals and 2 assists from 22 appearances.

And this season, despite being just three games in, Orban has five goals, including a European hat-trick.

The Times previously reported that the goal machine’s price tag is a mere £23million.

For that price, Spurs could sign Orban and still have money for someone like, let’s say Dusan Vlahovic.