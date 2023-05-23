BBC pundit raves about £40m player who reportedly wants to join Tottenham this summer
BBC pundit Garth Crooks has raved about Brentford goalkeeper David Raya’s latest display against Tottenham Hotspur.
It comes after Raya has been linked with a move to north London, with The Daily Mail claiming on Monday that he prefers a switch to Tottenham over Chelsea.
Spurs are expected to be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper this summer as uncertainty surrounds Hugo Lloris’ future.
Indeed, Foot Mercato claimed last week that Lloris is in talks to leave Tottenham after receiving a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal.
Tottenham have been lining up their captain’s replacement ahead of the summer and Raya has emerged as one of their top targets. And Garth Crooks waxed lyrical about his display against Spurs over the weekend.
Crooks raves about Raya
Speaking to BBC Sport, Crooks heaped praise on Raya for putting in an exceptional display in Brentford’s 3-1 win on Saturday.
“The first save from the head of Richarlison was world-class, but the recovery to save the second attempt from the same player was quite remarkable,” he said.
“Raya’s performance at Spurs was very much in keeping with the rest of his team. The two saves by Raya didn’t just give Brentford the confidence to continue in the same vein they had played throughout the match, it galvanised them.
“Brentford were better than Spurs in every department and Raya was central to their 3-1 victory.”
Raya has been a standout performer for Brentford over the course of the season and it’s no surprise that he’s been linked with a big move ahead of the summer.
Spurs have been crying out for a goalkeeper who is capable with the ball at his feet, an area of Lloris’ game which has come under plenty of scrutiny.
But Raya certainly won’t come cheap for Spurs, with the Bees set to demand around £40 million for the Spaniard.
It remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham are willing to pay up for Raya. But at 27, he would undoubtedly represent a brilliant long-term investment for the club.
