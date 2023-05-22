Report: 'Incredible' £40m PL star would favour Tottenham move over Chelsea this summer











David Raya is understood to prefer a move to Tottenham Hotspur over Chelsea, but Spurs are not keen on meeting the Brentford star’s asking price.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that the Bees want £40 million for the Spaniard, who has been a key part of their plans since the days they were knocking on the door for promotion out of the Championship.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tottenham are keen on David Raya, with Hugo Lloris considering an offer to leave the club this summer. Of course, whatever Lloris decides, many Spurs fans feel that the time has come for a new number one to be found.

Raya would rather join Tottenham over Chelsea

Raya made some outstanding saves against Ryan Mason’s men in Saturday’s win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. So it may seem a no-brainer to pursue a deal.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, the Daily Mail reports that Spurs value Raya at around £20 million due to the 27-year-old having one year remaining on his contract.

It does feel as though there are not a raft of world-class goalkeepers on the market. So Tottenham have to be prepared to take a chance somewhere along the line.

Raya has more than proven himself in the Premier League. He is now a Spain international. And he should be heading into the peak years of his career.

Perhaps the price-tag is a little excessive given his contract situation. However, Lloris is going to leave a huge void – despite his form over the last couple of years.

Raya is better with his feet. Jurgen Klopp claimed that his passing ability is ‘incredible‘. And he can make game-changing saves.

He is keen on the move. So with that, Tottenham would surely be taking a big gamble if they dug their heels in rather than negotiated a price with Brentford.