Tottenham Hotspur could make a move to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto, a player who is also of interest to Arsenal.

The two North London clubs are the only unbeaten sides left in the Premier League. They have been brilliant, but it is clear that they need to strengthen their squad in January. Arsenal’s interest in Neto has been known for a while now, but Dean Jones has surprisingly claimed on GiveMeSport that Tottenham like him too.

Tottenham have a ‘real interest’ in Pedro Neto

Wolves star Pedro Neto looks like he’s back to his best, and it makes sense for Arsenal to pursue him again – Tottenham‘s interest, however, is a bit of a surprise.

The Portuguese winger, branded as a ‘superstar‘ by Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports, has always been a fine talent, but injuries really troubled him in the last two seasons. That’s probably why he’s still at Wolves instead of a much bigger club.

Now, Neto is impressing again. The 23-year-old has six assists to his name already this season to go with the goal he scored against Manchester City, and he is expected to be a wanted man in 2024.

Dean Jones has revealed what he knows about Tottenham’s transfer plans for January, and he says Neto could be a serious option for Ange Postecoglou’s side, which is surprising as they have so many wide players already.

The journalist wrote on GiveMeSport: “One name that could crop up as we get to the winter transfer window though is Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“His style of play is of real interest to Spurs – yet his valuation in the new year will be at a premium and Wolves do not want to sell amid interest from other top-flight clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal.”

He’s Arsenal’s top target

Arsenal, like every other top club, have been linked with plenty of players over the last few months, but none more than Ivan Toney and Pedro Neto.

Gabriel Jesus’ injury issues and the fact that Eddie Nketiah isn’t really prolific in front of goal has made many feel that a new striker is an absolute priority.

However, Football Transfers claimed not too long ago that Arsenal would rather sign Neto than Toney, which makes the Portuguese winger their top target.

Neto would be a great signing for Arsenal, but with Tottenham now in the race as well, it will not be easy to get him in January.