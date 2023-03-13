Jamie Carragher calls Pedro Neto a 'superstar' after missing out on Arsenal move











Jamie Carragher has been singing the praises of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto, after Arsenal missed out on the 23-year-old.

Carragher was speaking on Sky Sports after Wolves’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League.

It was a disappointing day for Julen Lopetegui’s side, who were on the wrong end of a very controversial refereeing decision.

Nick Pope was lucky to avoid being sent off and giving away a penalty for a challenge on Raul Jimenez.

The hosts went in front minutes later through Alexander Isak, and although Wolves equalised, Miguel Almiron eventually scored the winner.

Pedro Neto was introduced as a half-time substitute yesterday as he continues his recovery from a serious ankle injury.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

The versatile attacker is yet to record a goal or assist this season in a side struggling in the final third.

However, Carragher was still quick to praise Neto and remind Arsenal of a player they could have signed last summer.

In the end, given his injury record, Mikel Arteta may have dodged a bullet not spending £50m on the Portuguese.

Carragher still believes in Arsenal target Neto’s quality

Speaking on Sky Sports about the tricky forward, Carragher said: “We shouldn’t forget, also, on the bench Pedro Neto.

“He’s just come back from a really bad injury. He was a superstar player a couple of years ago.

“I think if they can get him back, he may be able to provide a bit of magic and around the box to create things or get a goal himself over the next few weeks.”

Arsenal made Neto their transfer priority as deadline day approached last summer.

Mikel Arteta was desperate to add further depth to his forward areas.

In the end, no one came in until Leandro Trossard was signed in January.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Neto and Trossard are similar in that they’re capable of playing across the front line and can both create chances and score goals.

Trossard was incredible against Fulham yesterday, which ironically is the scene of where Neto’s career drastically changed.

The Portuguese picked up a serious knee injury at Craven Cottage in 2021 that ruled him out for nearly a year.

Neto has struggled to discover his best form since then, which may have put Arsenal off, but Carragher still believes in the 23-year-old.

If he can finish the season strongly, there may be more suitors coming in for the right-winger this summer.

