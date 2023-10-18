Arteta actually wants ‘incredible’ £70m star at Arsenal even more than Ivan Toney

Mikel Arteta would prioritise a move for Pedro Neto over Ivan Toney if Arsenal only have the funds to bring in one marquee signing during the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that Wolves want around £70 million for the 23-year-old.

Pedro Neto has been one of the most in-form players in the Premier League so far this season. No player has provided more assists than the five Neto has managed for Gary O’Neil’s men.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

And with that, there is plenty of interest. Reports from 90min claimed that Liverpool, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are all keen on Neto.

Arsenal want Pedro Neto more than Ivan Toney

But it seems that Arsenal are very interested in a deal for the winger. Football Transfers reports that Mikel Arteta is so keen to sign Neto that he would rather bring in the Portuguese than Ivan Toney if Arsenal are working with a limited budget.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The Gunners feel that they need more cover for Bukayo Saka. And signing Neto would address that issue. However, there is some distance between the two clubs when it comes to his asking price.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal would like to pay £40 million for the youngster. Wolves however, want £70 million.

Gunners may be willing to take a gamble in January

Clearly, that is going to be a big problem for the Gunners. The January window is incredibly difficult to do business in. And if there is a £30 million gap between the two clubs, it is going to be extremely tough to reach a compromise.

Wolves will be desperate to keep Neto at Molineux. He has been ‘incredible‘ this season. But Arsenal may have another title charge to focus on. And that may give them the determination to get a move across the line.