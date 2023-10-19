‘Strong interest’: Journalist says Arsenal do really want to sign £18m attacker

The January transfer window really isn’t that far away now, and clubs are starting to firm up their plans for the winter window.

One team that may have work to do in January is Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking to win the title this season, and one final push in January may well help the north London club get over the line.

Arsenal could probably do with a bit more depth in the attack if they are to compete on multiple fronts this season, and one player who has been linked lately is Pedro Neto.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Toby Cudworth has claimed that Arsenal do indeed have a strong interest in Neto, claiming that if his form continues we will see some leading clubs come in for him.

Arsenal want Neto

Cudworth shared what he knows about the £18m man.

“They have Joao Neves, Joao Palhinha, Joao Cancelo. Goncalo Ramos moved in the summer, Joao Felix, Portugal have a lot of players who are wanted by the biggest clubs in the world if they’re not there already. Pedro Neto is playing his way into consideration for a lot of big clubs. He was on the radar prior to his serious knee injury wasn’t he? We know Arsenal retain a strong interest in him, I think if he continues his form we will see some leading clubs looking at Neto, because he is getting better and better,” Cudworth said.

Great option

Neto could be just what the doctor ordered at Arsenal.

The Gunners, with all due respect, can be overly-reliant on Bukayo Saka at times, and that can be detrimental to the winger’s fitness and fatigue levels.

Simply put, Arsenal need someone who they can rotate with Saka, and Neto fits that bill perfectly. He’s a speedy right winger who can create tons of chances, and while he may not be as clinical as Saka, that’s something that could be coached in time.

Neto is a fantastic player, and he could be a star if he came to Arsenal.