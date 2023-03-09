Tottenham now considering Brendan Rodgers to replace Antonio Conte











Tottenham Hotspur are now considering replacing Antonio Conte with Brendan Rodgers if the Italian leaves the club.

That’s according to journalist Alex Crook, who was speaking on TalkSPORT (9/3 7:56am) this morning.

Crook was discussing Antonio Conte’s future after another disappointing cup exit for Tottenham.

AC Milan were by no means at their best last night, but Spurs didn’t really test them last night.

They only had two shots on target, and one was a diving header from Harry Kane in the final moments.

Speculation is starting to increase about the Italian’s future at the club.

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

Many Tottenham players now believe Conte will be leaving Spurs at the end of the season.

The Times even suggest that Inter Milan have already made contact with the 53-year-old to take over in the future.

Alex Crook now believes that Tottenham are considering bringing in Brendan Rodgers to replace Conte next season.

He’s not having the best time at Leicester right now, but could be on his way out of the club in the summer if Spurs have their way.

Tottenham considering replacing Conte with Rodgers – Crook

Speaking on TalkSPORT about the managerial situation at Tottenham, Crook said: “The other name that’s been mentioned to me, I don’t know if you’ve heard this as well Ally [McCoist], is Brendan Rodgers.

“Tottenham are also admirers of Brendan Rodgers and think his brand of football will go down well.”

Brendan Rodgers has had plenty of success in his career as a coach so far.

He guided Celtic to back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles, winning the treble in both seasons.

Rodgers also won the FA Cup with Leicester two seasons ago, and narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification twice in recent years.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

One of the biggest criticisms of Antonio Conte at Tottenham has been his style of play, something Rodgers could fix.

Yesterday’s result was disappointing, but the way Spurs approached the game was arguably even worse.

There’s a real lack of attacking impetus at Tottenham right now, with the likes of Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski looking extremely limited.

Rodgers has played some exciting football in the past, utilising Jamie Vardy and James Maddison at their peaks.

Spurs may be hoping if they bring Rodgers in, then Maddison might follow him to north London.

