Inter Milan, one of Antonio Conte’s former clubs, have already made contact over bringing him back from Tottenham.

That is according to the Times, who report that Inter have made an informal enquiry amid uncertainty over Conte’s Spurs future.

They report he could also take over from Jose Mourinho at Roma, amid growing talk the Portuguese manager will leave in the summer.

A return to another former employer, Juventus, is increasingly unlikely due to their financial scandal, and his demands are said to be too much for AC Milan.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

It is AC Milan that Conte will be trying to plot a route past in the Champions League tomorrow, when he makes his return to the dugout.

Spurs are 1-0 down from the first leg and need to overturn that deficit to keep their hopes alive in their only remaining chance of silverware this season.

Conte oversaw that San Siro defeat but has been absent since due to his recovery from gall bladder surgery as Spurs’ mixed form has continued.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims he’s been told that Tottenham boss Conte will not leave the club until he wins a trophy.

Sheth appeared on The Spurs Chat Podcast in January and discussed the ‘special‘ Conte’s future in north London, claiming Italian journalists have told him that the Tottenham manager will not leave until he wins a trophy.

He said: “I’ve spoken to a couple of journalists from Italy who tell me that Conte will not leave Tottenham until he has won a trophy there. He has to win a trophy for himself, that is the aim. He will not leave that club until they have won a trophy.

“That is what they’re saying, but what is going to dictate it is if he gets what he wants in the transfer market, if he gets what he wants with regards to the squad. The infrastructure is obviously there so it’s going to be down to one man and one man only.

“From what he is saying, at the moment it seems to me, this is just an opinion, to be saying the right things and almost with an eye to bringing in signings that are not just for now but also for later.

“Those noises that are being made I think there’s a chance, every chance that he will be here beyond his contract on June 30th. But it is all going to depend on what happens for the rest of the season and what potential Tottenham have got moving forward, that is what is going to decide and make that decision for Conte.”

Those hopes of silverware are feint this season and will be extinguished if they cannot overcome Milan tomorrow night, and the report says a European exit could accelerate Conte’s departure.