Tottenham now likely to target Leicester City star James Maddison this summer











Leicester City midfielder James Maddison is now likely to be a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

A report from The Telegraph has outlined the latest financial figures from the King Power Stadium.

The figures aren’t positive for Leicester, who now look set to lose a number of players on big wages in the summer.

Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu have just a few months left on their current deals, and look very unlikely to renew.

After selling Wesley Fofana for £70m to Chelsea in the summer, that money wasn’t reinvested in the squad.

The latest player who could go for a big fee now looks like James Maddison, and the England international is reportedly a target for Tottenham.

Spurs may sense an opportunity to bring the ‘sensational’ player to north London this summer.

In a tough season at Leicester, Maddison has proven once again he’s capable of playing at the highest level.

Tottenham likely to target Maddison this summer

The report from The Telegraph now suggests, ‘James Maddison, the England international, is also likely to be a target for a number of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, and could cost a minimum £60 million.’

The last player to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was Richarlison when he signed from Everton last season.

Unfortunately, the Brazilian hasn’t had the desired impact at Spurs since his arrival, failing to score in the league thus far.

Maddison has fared much better this season, recording nine goals and five assists in 18 league appearances.

The 26-year-old offers something very different to Tottenham’s current midfield options.

Maddison is much more attacking-minded, and loves playing between the lines.

Tottenham saw that first-hand when he scored against them last month and dominated proceedings.

He still contributes defensively, and loves a good tackle, although he does pick up plenty of bookings.

Newcastle have also made Maddison one of their key targets, but Tottenham may sense an opportunity to snatch the playmaker from them.

Whatever happens, Leicester appear to face an uphill battle to keep their most important player.

Tottenham may finally be able to bring in a midfielder who offers something different to their current options.

