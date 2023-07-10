23-year-old could officially sign for Tottenham in next 48 hours now

Journalist Sami Mokbel has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur could complete the signing of Manor Solomon in the next 48 hours.

Mokbel took to Twitter on Monday afternoon and provided an update on Solomon’s proposed switch to North London.

The 23-year-old is expected to join Spurs after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk on a free transfer this summer.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Solomon’s medical was initially planned for last week, but was then delayed until this week.

He left Shakhtar Donetsk on a free transfer this summer after his contract was initially set to expire in December, according to The Athletic.

It comes after FIFA ruled in May that all foreign players based in Ukraine or Russia would be able to suspend their contracts again for another year.

Now, it seems Solomon has finally arrived in London and is set to have his Spurs medical today.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Solomon set to sign for Spurs

Mokbel claims Solomon has arrived at Hotspur Way for his medical ahead of his proposed switch to Spurs.

The journalist notes that he should be officially announced as a Tottenham player within 24 to 48 hours if all goes according to plan.

Solomon impressed for Fulham last season as he found the back of the net five times in all competitions.

The Israeli winger is expected to be used as a squad option at Tottenham due to Ange Postecoglou’s wealth of attacking options.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

But this could prove to be an astute piece of business from Spurs, especially as Solomon will join on a free transfer.

He’s put in some eye-catching displays in the Champions League for Shakhtar and has proven he can mix it in the Premier League.