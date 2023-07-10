‘Significant progress’: Journalist shares latest Edmund Tapsoba to Tottenham news

Tottenham are moving closer to being able to sign Bayer Leverkusn defender Edmund Tapsoba, after meeting his agents in London.

Spurs have identified Tapsoba as the number one target in defence and there is a chance Spurs land him in the coming weeks.

Photo by Alexander Scheuber – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

A fee needs to be agreed between the two clubs and so far, that seems to have been a sticking point.

But according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, convincing Tapsoba to sign will not be hard. Tavolieri claims that talks were held with the defender’s reps this weekend in London and there was what he calls significant progress on the contract side of things.

He claims Tottenham will launch an opening bid of around £26m for the defender. However, the German side are looking for more like £45m if they are to sell.

Tottenham’s ramping up of efforts to sign the ‘exceptional‘ Tapsoba could end up signalling the end of the pursuit of Micky van de Ven.

The Dutchman is keen to sign for Spurs, but Wolfsburg do not want to sell.

The number one choice

Tapsoba is emerging as the main man here for Tottenham and it’s easy to see why as well.

He is very quick and in the Premier League that could count for a lot. Next to Cristian Romero, he is going to be a huge asset.

The fee needs to be agreed but it does seem like Tottenham are settling on Tapsoba. And if that is the case, then Daniel Levy needs to get it over the line and done.