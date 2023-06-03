Tottenham make enquiry to sign 'excellent' £45m goalkeeper ahead of Chelsea











Tottenham have made an enquiry to sign Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana as they look for a long-term Hugo Lloris replacement.

Spurs are looking at goalkeepers who can be the number one once Lloris leaves, which could well be this summer.

A number of names have been mentioned so far, including the likes of Jordan Pickford and David Raya.

But according to SempreInter, it is Onana who Tottenham have indeed made the most recent enquiry for.

Tottenham make their move for Andre Onana

SempreInter are reporting that Chelsea are also interested in signing Onana this summer. Their interest is set to be ramped up now that Mauricio Pochettino is in charge.

But it’s also claimed that Tottenham have followed up on their initial interest in Onana and have now made a full enquiry about signing the stopper.

Inter are likely to demand at least £45m for the goalkeeper, who has been pivotal in their run to the Champions League final this season.

Lauded for being ‘excellent‘ for Inter this season, Onana is an obvious name when it comes to both Spurs and Chelsea.

Tottenham are seeking that replacement for Lloris as mentoned, while Chelsea haven’t been convinced by both Kepa and Mendy for some time now.

A key purchase

All the best teams in the world have a top goalkeeper. It’s just the way it is. We see it with Real Madrid, Man City, Liverpool and more.

It’s no coincidence that Inter have got to the final of the Champions League with Onana in goal. With that, it’s obvious why Tottenham want to sign him.

£45m isn’t too much either for a top goalkeeper. We saw last season how many times Lloris made mistakes and getting a top number one in has to be a priority for the club.

Onana ticks plenty of boxes and if a deal can be done, it will make a big difference for next season.