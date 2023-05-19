How much Tottenham and Chelsea will have to pay to sign Andre Onana - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have both been linked with a move to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan, but the Cameroonian will cost a fortune this summer.

Spurs are set to part ways with Hugo Lloris at the end of this season. The Frenchman has been their number one for over a decade and he has been a fine servant for the club. However, he is 36 now and it’s the right time to let him go.

Tottenham have been linked with plenty of goalkeepers in recent weeks, and Andre Onana is one of them. The Inter Milan star, however, will not be cheap, according to Rudy Galetti’s comments on GiveMeSport.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot – Inter/Inter via Getty Images

Tottenham and Chelsea target Andre Onana will cost a fortune

Both Tottenham and Chelsea are set to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

The Blues have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy at their disposal along with young American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. One of the above names is guaranteed to leave – Mendy is the most likely one and he has even been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Andre Onana of Inter Milan is a name linked with both Chelsea and Spurs this summer, but the Nerazzurri are demanding an absolute fortune for him.

Chelsea apparently already think the fee is ‘too high’.

Galetti said: “Onana could leave Inter in the summer if a suitable offer arrives.

“Chelsea are seriously interested in the Cameroonian goalkeeper. However, the current price at the request of the Italian club is €50 million (£45 million) and is considered too high by the Blues.”

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

TBR View:

If Inter manage to get £45 million for Onana from either Tottenham or Chelsea, the Cameroon international will become the third most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

However, it’s extremely unlikely that either will splash that much cash on him.

The two London clubs could potentially get the likes of David Raya and Jordan Pickford for a fee cheaper than £45 million this summer, and both of them know the Premier League much better than Onana does.

We just can’t see either club signing Onana for that fee this summer, but if Inter bring their demands down, the ‘excellent‘ Cameroonian would be a great addition for either side.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

