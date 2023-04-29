Tottenham identify £70m Ligue 1 goal machine as Harry Kane replacement











Tottenham could be planning for life without Harry Kane and have placed Lille striker Jonathan David on their list of potential replacements.

Kane’s future with Spurs is up in the air as he approaches the final 12 months of his deal. Daniel Levy is once again reluctant to sell but rather than commit his future this time around, Kane is said to be considering winding down his deal if he’s not sold this summer.

And according to L’Equipe – via Sport Witness – Lille hotshot Jonathan David is the man Tottenham want in Kane’s place.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Goal machine

For Tottenham, replacing Kane if he does leave will feel like the almightiest of tasks. Kane has been nothing but incredible for Spurs and is simply world class.

However, Jonathan David is a good young forward with bags of potential. He’s been tracked by Arsenal for some time now and is believed to be open to a move to England.

David has had another impressive season with Lille, scoring 23 goals across all competitions. Lille are believed to value their ‘fantastic’ talisman at around the £70m mark.

That sort of money wouldn’t be an issue for Spurs, if they do indeed sell Kane.

TBR’s View: Jonathan David a fine player but Kane will take some replacing

The fact Tottenham fans will have to live with really is that Harry Kane is effectively irreplaceable. Players like Kane are so good that it’s almost impossible to get someone in just as good.

We saw this when Gareth Bale left Spurs. They spent a fortune on players with the money but in the end, got nowhere near the rewards Bale brought.

In the case of Jonathan David, he is a fine striker and a player with huge potential. But Tottenham might need more than just him. If Kane does leave, it’s going to take some big money to even half replace his influence on this Spurs team.