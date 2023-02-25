Jonathan David asking price drop revealed after Arsenal showed interest in January











Lille striker Jonathan David could be available on the cheap this summer after Arsenal showed interest in the Canadian in January.

David has been one of the hottest properties in French football for some time now. There’s been a wealth of interest in David, who helped Canada to the World Cup in Qatar over the winter.

Arsenal were thought to be paying in excess of £42m for David in January. In the end, the Gunners decided against the move but with the summer coming up, they might now be tempted.

Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

That’s because David’s asking price is likely to drop below the £40m mark this summer. According to Jonathan Johnson, writing for CaughtOffside, David could be on the move, with Lille lowering their valuation.

“I think it’s fair to say that the price tag for David may have been a little unrealistic last summer, we were talking upwards of maybe €70m for a player who went through quite a lengthy goal drought during last season.

“He’s got back to a good level of consistency this season, and there’s a lot of interest in him now from clubs in Germany. I think clubs will also be aware now that his price tag will most likely have been slashed to something below €50m,” Johnson wrote.

TBR’s View: Jonathan David one to watch in the summer

This is another player who has been linked with a move to England for some time now. With that in mind, he’s one to watch again come the summer.

David is clearly a talented individual. He has fine pace and the ability to finish chances as well. Lauded as a ‘fantastic‘ talent, David would surely jump at the chance to move to the PL.

Whether or not Arsenal go back for him remains to be seen. But expect the Gunners to be in the mix if David is going to be on the move.