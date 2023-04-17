Fabrizio Romano says Jonathan David wants Premier League move, amid Arsenal interest











Fabrizio Romano has said that Lille forward Jonathan David would like a move to the Premier League, amid interest from Arsenal.

Reports last week had suggested David could be signed by Arsenal if they lose Folarin Balogun this summer. Balogun is believed to be pushing for a starting role at Arsenal after his superb season this term.

The Canadian international has been in fine form himself all season. He has already smashed in 22 goals for Lille this season as he continues to break records for the French side.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, David would indeed be open to a move to the Premier League, should Arsenal firm up their interest.

“Jonathan David has been appreciated by RB Leipzig ahead of a possible summer move, but he looks to be too expensive for the Bundesliga side. I’m told he’d love La Liga or Premier League as destinations,” Romano said in his latest CaughtOffside newsletter.

David, lauded as a ‘fantastic‘ talent, is valued by Lille at around the £70m mark. However, there have been reports his value could dip this summer, meaning he could be available at a bargain price.

TBR’s View: Jonathan David suits Arsenal

David is exactly the type of player Arsenal would love. He has a bit of everything at the top of the pitch and is just like their forwards now, in that he can play numerous positions.

The problem for David is that if he moves to Arsenal, he might not be a first-choice starter. Given how well he’s done in France, he simply isn’t going to go somewhere else to sit on the bench.

Of course, David might have to accept that the best sides will mean a bit of reduced role if he does sign. But whether he’d accept that at Arsenal, remains to be seen.