Report: Arsenal want to sign Jonathan David to replace Folarin Balogun











Arsenal are at risk of losing Folarin Balogun this summer, and Lille’s Jonathan David is reportedly being eyed as a target now.

The Gunners allowed young Balogun to join Stade Reims on loan last summer. Everyone felt he’d have a decent season in France, but nobody expected him to compete with Kylian Mbappe for the Golden Boot.

That’s exactly what he’s doing there at the moment, and that has made him a wanted man.

Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal want to sign Jonathan David to replace Folarin Balogun

Balogun has scored 18 goals in Ligue 1 this season – only two players have scored more: Mbappe and Jonathan David, both 19 in the league.

The Athletic reported this week that AC Milan, Inter Milan, Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig are all keen to sign Balogun this summer, and the young striker is said to be attracted by a few of those clubs too.

Balogun is reportedly demanding a first-choice role next season. That isn’t possible at Arsenal, and that could lead to the Gunners cashing in on the 21-year-old.

CalcioMercato.it reveals that Balogun has been on AC Milan’s wish list for years, and Arsenal signing another one of their targets, David, will open the door for the youngster to move to the San Siro this summer.

The report claims that Arsenal are the biggest competition to Milan in the race to sign David, who has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season.

Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

David beat Eden Hazard’s record at Lille

David is having a phenomenal season for Lille.

The Canadian, still only 23, has directly been involved in 25 goals in all competitions this season. He has been unbelievable, and he even broke Eden Hazard’s goalscoring record at Lille not too long ago.

Eden Hazard was Lille’s highest scorer in the modern era with 50 goals. David is now on 53 and is only behind Pierre Pleimelding (62), who played for the club all the way back between 1977 and 1981.

Arsenal are said to be keen to sign David this summer. If that’s true, the Canadian has to have a phenomenal end to the season to be able to become Lille’s all-time leading goalscorer – he’s nine goals away.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Show all