Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly rejected an offer for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Galatasaray.

That’s according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, who provided more details on the proposed bid for the 26-year-old.

Tottenham have already been active this summer in the transfer window but will need to turn their attention to outgoings soon.

Ange Postecoglou has a huge squad to work with in Australia containing virtually no youth players.

When you take the half dozen senior players who stayed behind due to injury into account, it’s clear something needs to change.

Plenty of players have suitors this summer, the most high-profile of which is Harry Kane.

However, Daniel Levy has made it clear he’s going to be very expensive to sign amid interest from Bayern Munich.

One player whose future isn’t certain just yet is Tanguy Ndombele.

The ‘magnificent’ midfielder wasn’t in Antonio Conte’s plans, but Ange Postecoglou has been impressed in pre-season.

Tottenham have now reportedly rejected a bid for Ndombele that’s well below the £63m they paid in 2019.

He missed out on yesterday’s friendly after picking up a knock but looks keen to fight for his place under Postecoglou.

Tottenham have rejected Ndombele offer

Posting on Twitter, Suzgun said: “EXCLUSIVE – The official offer from Galatasaray for Tanguy Ndombélé to Tottenham (with a 4 year payment plan) of 8 million euros [£7m] was not accepted.

“Fenerbahçe is also interested. His club’s testimonial expectations and player salary (net 4.7 million Euros) are very high. It seems difficult.”

Ndombele could suit Postecoglou’s style perfectly, potentially lining up alongside new signing James Maddison in midfield.

The Frenchman has only ever showed his true potential at Spurs in brief spells and both Jose Mourinho and Conte failed to extract that consistency.

It’s no surprise that Tottenham rejected a bid for Ndombele at this stage of the summer.

Postecoglou still has plenty of time to decide who he wants to keep for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Letting a potentially important player go now for such a small sum would make very little sense.