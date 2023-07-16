Journalist shares how much Daniel Levy really wants to sell Harry Kane this summer

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy wants around £120 million to sell Harry Kane this summer.

Jones has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Bayern Munich’s interest in Kane.

The 29-year-old’s future has dominated the headlines during the early stages of the transfer window as he enters the final year of his contract at Tottenham.

Bayern have already had two bids knocked back for the England captain, with Spurs rejecting a £68 million bid last week.

But the Bundesliga champions have shown no signs of backing off and Bayern board member, Uli Hoeness, admitted yesterday that he’s confident of striking a deal.

Yet, it seems that the German giants will have to significantly up their offer to land Kane this summer, with Jones claiming that Daniel Levy wants at least £120 million for his talisman.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

How much Levy wants for Kane

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones claims that an offer north of £100 million would force Levy to at least consider a sale this summer.

“Daniel Levy has a real conundrum if Bayern commit to a bigger offer because this is his last chance to get big money for Kane and, at the same time, get him out of the country so that he can’t harm Spurs in the next couple of years,” the journalist said.

“It’s probably the most intriguing part of this. In a year’s time, he could end up at [Manchester] United or Chelsea or at another rival club on a free transfer, but if he joins Bayern now, he’s almost certain to stick with them for a couple of seasons while he collects his trophies.

“Now, that totally goes against everything briefed because Spurs are adamant still that Kane is not for sale — in England or abroad. But everyone is wondering if the businessman in Levy can genuinely stick to that line of thinking. And actually, I’m told there is a point at which he would listen to offers.

“Here’s what I’ve heard: If Bayern make an overall offer that gets above and beyond £100m, then it would have to be considered. And when I say beyond, I’m talking £120m.

“So let’s face it — that is unlikely. Bayern are serious about trying to sign Kane and they have been given assurances that he is willing to do it. But can they actually get to the levels needed? It’s true Spurs are putting a new contract offer in front of Kane but, of course, there is no chance of him signing that at the moment.”

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

It seems highly unlikely that Levy will budge on his valuation for Kane unless the striker attempts to force a move this summer.

As things stand, Bayern’s recent offers fall well short of the Tottenham chairman’s demands, making a move unlikely.

Of course, Spurs will be desperate to determine their all-time top goalscorer’s future sooner rather than later, especially with Ange Postecoglou currently heading up his first pre-season at the club.