Ange Postecoglou is a huge fan of Tottenham flop and could give him a chance

Tanguy Ndombele is back in training at Tottenham Hotspur, and Ange Postecoglou is reportedly a big admirer of the Frenchman.

Spurs signed Ndombele from Lyon back in 2019, when Mauricio Pochettino was still at the club. They paid a club-record £63 million (Sky Sports) for him then, and it has to be said that he hasn’t lived up to his price tag.

Everyone expected Ndombele to be sold by Tottenham this summer, but L’Equipe, as relayed on SportWitness, claim he could be given an opportunity thanks to Postecoglou’s long-time admiration.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou is an admirer of Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele was considered a spectacular talent when Tottenham signed him four years ago.

The Frenchman was brilliant for Lyon in his first spell there, and many felt he would be a world-beater in the Premier League under a manager like Pochettino.

However, the Argentine faced the sack in Ndombele’s first season at Spurs, and no other manager at the club has really fancied the midfielder since.

The Evening Standard revealed last year that Antonio Conte saw no future for Ndombele at Tottenham and just didn’t want him at the club. That’s why he was loaned out to Napoli, but the Frenchman’s fortunes may change now.

The report claims Ange Postecoglou is actually a ‘long time admirer’ of Ndombele and intends to give him an opportunity to prove himself in pre-season.

If he does, Ndombele could well become a key member of Postecoglou’s side next season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham will struggle to offload Ndombele this summer because of his huge wages.

The Frenchman won the Serie A with Napoli last season, but he wasn’t a key player by any means. The Italian champions aren’t too keen to take him back on a permanent deal, which complicates things for Spurs.

Postecoglou will be the first attack-minded coach Ndombele will work under at Tottenham since Pochettino. That, in itself, is a big positive, and the fact that he’s willing to give him a chance makes it even better for him.

It will be interesting to see how Ndombele will fare in pre-season. If he shows the quality that he did when he first joined the club, he could save Spurs millions in this window.