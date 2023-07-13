Tanguy Ndombele’s Tottenham future is set to be decided very soon.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth who has been speaking on Last Word on Spurs about the French midfielder.

The 26-year-old is in the last chance saloon at Spurs after numerous loan spells and inconsistent performances from the midfielder.

However, according to Alasdair Gold, Ndombele is doing very well in pre-season training, and now, Tottenham have a decision to make.

According to Sheth, that decision is set to be made sooner rather than later.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ndombele decision soon

Sheth shared what he knows about the Tottenham man.

“The issue Tottenham have just now is that it’s a delicate time for his contract right now. He only has two years left on his contract so some kind of decision will have to be made quite early in this transfer window. If Ange Postecoglou decides this guy is for me, you’re into the realms of probably discussing a new contract with Ndombele, you don’t want to hang your hat on this guy play him next season and then go into a situation where he has one year on his contract,” Sheth said.

“If you decide it’s not going to work, this would be the optimum time to get the maximum transfer fee for him. So I would expect this one to come to a head sooner rather than later.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Big call

This is one of the big early calls Ange Postecoglou has to make at Tottenham.

Ndombele is a player with bags of ability, nobody has ever doubted that, but that consistency and application has just never been there.

Should Postecoglou roll the dice and see if Ndombele will make the grade? Or should he just cut his losses and concede that it isn’t going to work.

There are arguments to make on both sides, and, as Sheth says, this is a decision that will be made quickly.