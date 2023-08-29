Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon could quite easily make the switch to Manchester United this summer.

That’s according to journalist Paul Brown, speaking to Give Me Sport about the £32m full-back’s future.

Tottenham have just three days left to shift plenty of players off their books before the transfer window closes.

Ange Postecoglou currently has too many senior players at the club to register for the upcoming Premier League season.

One position where Spurs are oversubscribed with players is full-back.

On the right, Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal are battling it out to start, leaving Djed Spence looking for a new club this summer.

Postecoglou has decided that Destiny Udogie is his first-choice left-back with Ben Davies acting as his deputy.

Ivan Perisic is now playing further up the pitch, but it means that Ryan Sessegnon and Sergio Reguilon are surplus to requirements.

Reguilon could now make the switch from Tottenham to Manchester United in the coming days.

Erik ten Hag needs another left-back after losing Luke Shaw to injury.

Reguilon could switch Tottenham for Man United

Speaking about the 26-year-old’s short-term future, Brown said: “I think it’s clear that [Sergio] Reguilon is not in [Ange] Postecoglou’s plans really.

“He’s unlikely to get much playing time as the club are going in a different direction.

“Clearly he’s available and I think a deal would be fairly easy to do if United were to come in with a serious offer.

“So it’s certainly one that could happen if it’s one United want to pursue.”

Tottenham tried to sell Reguilon last summer but had to settle for loaning him out to Atletico Madrid.

Injury ruined his season in Spain and despite returning to Tottenham in the summer and featuring in pre-season, he’s failed to win Postecoglou over.

Whether Tottenham want to do business with Manchester United over Reguilon is another matter.

There may be a wariness about loaning a player out to a potential rival and strengthening them.

On the flip side, Spurs won’t want Reguilon hanging around at the club if he’s not going to play.

A solution now needs to be found very quickly.