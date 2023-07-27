Tottenham have moved for ‘fast’ centre-back, but there’s a problem – journalist

Tottenham are interested in signing Tosin Adarabioyo this summer transfer window but the latest news suggests that he fancies a move elsewhere.

Reports have suggested that Tottenham are fans of the player, who wants to leave Fulham this summer.

Apparently, the centre-back is available for a reported £13million.

There are other clubs interested in Adarabioyo, and reports have suggested that Ligue 1 Monaco are very interested in signing him.

Now, journalist Santi Aouna provided an update and it looks like the ‘fast‘ player fancies a move to Monaco over Spurs.

“He tweeted: “Agreement almost found between Monaco and Adarabioyo.

“The player has an offer from Tottenham but favors ASM.

“To date, no official offer from ASM to Fulham. But it should arrive soon. ASM wants Adarabioyo and Salisu.”

Tottenham target Adarabioyo fancies move elsewhere

It will be a blow for Spurs to hear that Adarabioyo fancies a move to Monaco instead of them this summer transfer window.

They massively need to strengthen their defence. Despite having a very defensive manager in Antonio Conte, the North London side conceded the sixth most goals in the division.

The quality of some of their current centre-backs is not good enough. They need to strengthen at the back in order to push higher up the table next season.

It will be a very interesting summer for the club. They have already made a few signings and now it looks likely that they will make a couple of other signings.

Sadly, it looks like Monaco is the preferred destination for the Fulham defender. If he is available for around £13million then it looks like a great bargain for whoever gets him.

The Englishman is still only 25 years-old and has bags of time to get even better at whatever club he moves to in the near future.