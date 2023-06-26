Tottenham Hotspur are being credited with holding an interest in Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, according to reports from Italy.

Osimhen is one of Europe’s most in-demand forwards after a stunning season with Napoli saw him help them to the Serie A title.

A number of English clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United, are believed to be keen on signing the Nigerian.

However, according to TuttoNapoli, Tottenham could yet end up becoming involved in the conversation on Osimhen.

Tottenham keeping an eye on Victor Osimhen

TuttoNapoli, which uses quotes from Sky Italia’s Massimo Marianella, claims that Osimhen could come onto the radar of Tottenham depending on how the summer plays out.

It’s claimed that Chelsea will likely test the resolve of Napoli when it comes to Osimhen.

Of course, any sort of bid is going to need to be massive. Reports have suggested Napoli would reluctantly sell at around the £130m mark.

That sort of figure is likely to only be met by the very richest clubs. Tottenham, at the moment anyway, wont be bidding such numbers.

However, should Harry Kane leave, then it might well happen. In essence, that is what the report from TuttoNapoli is suggesting.

One of a few who can replace Kane

Not that Victor Osimhen is quite as good as Harry Kane just yet. But in terms of strikers in the world who could give it a good go, Victor Osimhen is one of them.

The ‘phenomenal‘ Nigerian has been outstanding over in Italy and his goals last season spoke for themselves.

Yes, £130m is a huge sum. But if Tottenham did somehow lose Kane for around £100m, then they’d have to reinvest and that might be what it takes for them to replace the England skipper.

Osimhen will eventually get a move from Napoli to one of the major clubs in Europe. Tottenham, then, are right to at least position themselves in the conversation.