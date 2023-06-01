Report: Newcastle contact agents of £130m Manchester United target











The latest reports break some huge news as they suggest that Newcastle United have made contact with representatives of Victor Osimhen.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via The Mirror, Newcastle are entering the race for the star who is also attracting interest from Manchester United.

The report goes on to say that Newcastle have made contact with Osimhen’s agents.

Napoli insist they want to keep their star striker. If they had to let him go, they would apparently accept an offer of around £130million.

It will be very interesting to see what happens now as The Mirror suggests that Osimhen is a ‘prime target’ for Manchester United.

Newcastle want Osimhen

This is a huge statement of intent from Newcastle. It shows that they do not just want to be battling for top four but also for the title.

Osimhen was a huge reason for Napoli winning the Serie A title this campaign. In the Italian division, Osimhen managed to score 25 goals in 31 games. He was the top goalscorer in the division.

Newcastle have very wealthy owners, so a £130million move not scaring them away is not a shock. With Manchester United desperately needing a striker, they will be gutted to hear of Newcastle’s interest.

The ‘phenomenal‘ forward would no doubt be a pleasure to watch in the Premier League. If Newcastle do manage to sign him then they have a great attacking trio. Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both huge goalscoring threats.

