Report: Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur dealt blow in pursuit of Victor Osimhen











Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur could have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as Florian Plettenberg has revealed he would go to Bayern Munich, should the option become available.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Osimhen “Would definitely join Bayern in summer! Confirmed again and today. Bayern bosses like him a lot. His management and the player are aware of it. More talks could follow in the next weeks. It’s all about the price – and Tuchel.”

Manchester United are linked to the forward, and Spurs have also been linked recently as well. It looks like this could be a transfer for the summer.

This will definitely be a transfer saga to keep an eye on as Osimhen will have attracted a lot of interest due to his great form this year.

This season, Osimhen has managed 25 goals in 29 appearances. With this in mind, the fact that Bayern Munich are interested in the Manchester United and Tottenham target should be no shock.

His goals have been crucial for the club advancing to the latter stages of the Champions League as well as being on course to win Serie A.

With many believing that Harry Kane should leave Spurs to pursue trophies, Osimhen would be a great replacement. Meanwhile, Man United have lacked a consistent striker to score goals alongside Marcus Rashford. Osimhen would also be a great signing for them.

His current manager Luciano Spaletti has been full of praise for the player. Recently, he said: “Ospina did really well in goal during the first half, as Sampdoria pounced on us from the start, but that left huge gaps behind their defence, and in those situations, Osimhen is devastating.”

With this in mind, and the fact that Bayern Munich are desperate for a forward, this could easily turn into a bidding war. Napoli will be in no rush to let such a key player go. No doubt they will see a big price tag.

