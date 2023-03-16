Tottenham considering move for Morten Hjulmand, they keep watching his games











Tottenham Hotspur are now considering a move for Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand this summer.

A report from Italian outlet CalcioMercato has provided an update on the future of Lecce’s captain.

Spurs are set to be in the market for a number of key positions in the summer.

A centre-back appears to be very high on their list, with Josko Gvardiol attracting plenty of attention.

However, Antonio Conte may also be looking to strengthen his options in midfield.

He’s set to be without Rodrigo Bentancur for the rest of this season, and the start of the next campaign.

It means Tottenham are now considering a move for Morten Hjulmand, and they’re not the only club interested.

The ‘fantastic’ midfielder is attracting interest from other Serie A sides ahead of the next transfer window.

Tottenham considering move for club captain Hjulmand

The report from CalcioMercato states that ‘many clubs’ have set their sights on the 23-year-old.

Juventus and Roma are two mentioned, as are Tottenham, who could sign him for €15m [£13.1m].

They also say that, ‘Dortmund and Tottenham who have come several times to see him in Lecce.’

Asked about his future, Hjulmand said: : “For the moment I’m not thinking about it, I’m focused on Lecce and I don’t read the newspapers.”

Hjulmand is a defensively astute midfielder, who loves a tackle.

He reads the game well, and ranks highly among other players in his position in terms of interceptions and clearances (as per FBRef).

Hjulmand captained Lecce to the Serie B title last season, and they’re currently eight points clear of the relegation zone.

He’s barely missed a game this season, and is one of the most senior players in the Lecce squad despite being just 23.

Tottenham may want to get the lowdown from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on whether to consider Hjulmand any further.

The pair have both been called up by Denmark for the upcoming international break and could line up alongside each other.

Hojbjerg will likely give him some stick about the Arsenal tattoo he currently has.

He may need to get that covered up if he heads to the other side of north London this summer.

