Tottenham are hugely keen to sign 'the best centre-back at the World Cup'











Chelsea are not the favourites to sign Tottenham target Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window.

The Times reported earlier this month that Chelsea had revived their interest in the £70 million Croatian international and that they were ahead of Spurs in the chase.

But TeamTALK report that the Blues are not in the lead in the race for the defender, which contains Liverpool and Real Madrid as well as Spurs.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has offered an update on the situation in a week where Spurs went out of the Champions League, while Chelsea got through.

Chelsea not favourites to sign Tottenham target Josko Gvardiol

Bailey said: “Gvardiol came very close to joining Chelsea last summer, when they struck a deal for his team-mate Christopher Nkunku. The Blues did not quite get Gvardiol’s move over the line and they have now been left regretting that failure.

“Chelsea remain interested in Gvardiol despite the January capture of French centre-half Benoit Badiashile, who cost £35million when joining from Monaco. But the Blues are now anything but favourites to land the brilliant Gvardiol.

“Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are all hugely keen on the Croatia international. They love the fact he is young, left-sided, comfortable on the ball and physically strong – he has everything a defender needs to shine at the very top. Gvardiol being such a huge talent means it is not very surprising that Real Madrid are also on his trail.”

Gvardiol underlined his standing in the global game during last year’s World Cup, when he helped Croatia finish third in the tournament.

“I think Gvardiol was my favorite centre back at the World Cup,” Rio Ferdinand said on his Five YouTube channel back in December.

“He’s young, he’s 20 years old, to come and perform the way he did, so mature, so calm. He’s really good on the ball in the early stages coming out a lot.”