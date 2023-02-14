Fede Valverde and Paulo Dybala react to Rodrigo Bentancur's season-ending injury











Fede Valverde and Paulo Dybala have become the latest players to send a message to Tottenham Hotspur star Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Uruguayan international was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury at the weekend.

After scoring against Leicester City, Rodrigo Bentancur was hurt in a collision with Nampalys Mendy.

The 25-year-old was confirmed to have ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament despite managing to walk off the pitch.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It’s the latest injury blow for Spurs as they look to regain their spot in the top four of the Premier League.

Captain Hugo Lloris has also been ruled out for the six to eight weeks with a knee injury of this own.

Fellow midfielder Yves Bissouma required ankle surgery in the past few days, leaving Antonio Conte short of options.

The loss of Bentancur will be particularly hard hitting for Spurs, as he’s been one of their best players all season.

Finding a direct replacement within the squad is going to be next to impossible, and the timing of his injury couldn’t have been any worse.

Valverde and Dybala react to Tottenham’s Bentancur injury

The talented midfielder took to Instagram to share the bad news with his followers.

“It’s very hard to be out of action for the remainder of the campaign and not to be able to help the team achieve our goals,” Bentancur said.

“My aim is to be back soon and stronger than ever, to defend the jerseys of @spursofficial and @aufoficial.”

Dybala and Valverde both sent their love to Bentancur after the Tottenham star confirmed the news.

There was an outpouring of messages from present and past teammtes, with Lucas Moura also telling him to, “Stay strong, brother.”

Federico Valverde partnered Bentancur in midfielder for Uruguay during their unsuccessful World Cup campaign.

Photo by MATILDE CAMPODONICO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The pair were one of the most exciting partnerships at the tournament, but the rest of the side struggled.

Only Alex Sandro has played more professional matches alongside Bentancur than Paulo Dybala.

They enjoyed a successful time together at Juventus, and Dybala could have followed him to Spurs last summer.

They’ll both be hoping Bentancur recovers quickly, and can return to his best for Tottenham.

Antonio Conte will need the 25-year-old to be back to his best whenever that is.

