Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Morten Hjulmand is apparently an Arsenal fan and even has a tattoo of the Gunners’ badge on his shoulder.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by SportWitness, who claim that the 23-year-old Dane, who plays for Serie A side Leece, ‘in all likelihood, will leave this summer.’

Tottenham have been credited with an interest, but the ink on his shoulder could annoy a few Spurs fans.

Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Tottenham target Morten Hjulmand is a Gooner and has an Arsenal tattoo

Arsenal are one of the most popular clubs in the world and they have a massive fan base.

A number of high-profile players are fans of the Gunners – Rafael Leao and Raphinha have both come out and claimed recently that they really like Arsenal.

Even Dejan Kulusevski, who is a fan favourite at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium now, once admitted that Arsenal were his favourite club when he was growing up (HITC).

Now, news has emerged that Spurs target Hjulmand is a massive Arsenal fan. The report claims the 23-year-old grew up with pictures of Gunners legend Patrick Vieira in his room.

To make things worse for Tottenham supporters, the Dane even has the Gunners’ badge ‘tattooed on his left shoulder.’

The reaction he’ll get from Spurs fans if they sign him this summer will be really interesting.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Hjulmand is set to leave Leece this summer

Tottenham are almost guaranteed to be on the market for a new midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Rodrigo Bentancur underwent surgery this week and he isn’t expected to be back in action before November at the earliest (Sky Sports). That leaves a huge void in the middle of the park, one that Spurs need to fill.

Hjulmand, branded as ‘fantastic’, is a hugely talented young midfielder. He plays the mezzala role for Leece and has been really impressive for them since the start of the season. The report claims that he is almost certain to leave his club this summer, and Tottenham could sign him for just £17.6 million.

Arsenal allegiances aside, that would be an excellent deal if Fabio Paratici can pull it off.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

