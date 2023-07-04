Tottenham Hotspur players are already adapting to training under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

A report from Football London has outlined what the squad have noticed about the Australian on and off the pitch.

After working with Antonio Conte last season, the introduction of Ange Postecoglou is going to feel very different.

Only some of the senior squad have returned so far, with the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min still recovering from international duty.

New signings Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison also haven’t met up with their new teammates yet.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Postecoglou is expected to play a very different style of football to his Italian predecessor.

There’s likely going to be a change in tactics and formation going into the start of the season.

Tottenham players have already picked up on the way Postecoglou speaks to them in training.

The Australian is well known for being a strong communicator and those skills should help him quickly put across how he wants his team to play.

Tottenham players impressed with Postecoglou in training

The report from Football London says that the Tottenham squad are ‘already understood to be impressed with his way of speaking’.

They go on to say that he leaves players in no doubt about how he wants them to play and there’s already excitement among those who have returned to Hotspur Way.

Postecoglou would have quickly recognised that his squad needed some changes to adapt to his style of play.

It’s a credit to the club that they’ve already moved so quickly to act on those needs.

Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

James Maddison is a creative, attacking midfielder who has a skill set that was previously not seen within the squad.

New goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario will be responsible for starting many of Tottenham’s attacks, something Hugo Lloris wasn’t trusted to do.

Prospective signings Manor Solomon and Micky van de Ven also fit the mould of what the Australian is seeking to do.

It’s early days, but Tottenham players being pleased with Postecoglou and his training ground team talks is a positive start.

However, their opening match against Brentford will be a true test of whether his methods have paid off.