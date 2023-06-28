Tottenham Hotspur are getting serious this summer.

The north London club are about to seal a deal for James Maddison, and now, it appears as though defensive reinforcements are incoming as well.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are about to make a verbal proposal to sign Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg.

EXCL: Tottenham have opened direct talks with Wolfsburg for Micky van de Ven. Dutch centre back is among top targets. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Verbal proposal set to be submitted as van de Ven is keen on the move. Edmond Tapsoba remains among options on Spurs list — but he’s more expensive. pic.twitter.com/BOMs1qHFa6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

Spurs are going to make an opening offer to sign the Dutchman, and this is one they should be very excited about to say the least.

Ange Postecoglou wants defenders who can play a high line and be comfortable with the ball, and Van De Ven ticks both of those boxes.

Indeed, the Dutchman is one of the fastest defenders around today. He’s clocked a top speed of 35.97 km/h in the Bundesliga this season, that makes him marginally quicker than Kyle Walker – largely considered to be one of the quickest players in the game today.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Van De Ven has the pace to play Postecoglou’s system, but, more importantly, he has the ability as well.

He can read the game brilliantly, and while his passing out from the back probably needs some refining, he’s closer to being a ball-playing defender than any of Spurs’ current options.

With Maddison set to sign shortly and Guglielmo Vicario already through the door, Spurs have already plugged two of their problem positions, and if Van De Ven signs, they could tick off another priority signing.

Of course, this is Tottenham Hotspur we’re talking about, so getting a deal done is, as ever, easier said than done, but with Van De Ven apparently keen to join too, don’t be surprised if this one gets over the line in the coming weeks.