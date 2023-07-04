Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move to sign Edmond Tapsoba this summer, and Rudy Galetti has claimed that a deal is ‘really close’ to being done.

Spurs fans should be absolutely delighted with the window they’ve had so far. In Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison, they have strengthened two key areas of the squad, and Ange Postecoglou’s focus now is on his defence.

Tottenham need at least two new centre-backs this summer. Micky van de Ven is reported to be one of them, and Galetti has now claimed on GiveMeSport that Tapsoba could be the other.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Tottenham are really close to signing Edmond Tapsoba

The Mirror’s John Cross reported on Twitter last night that ‘Tottenham are set to sign Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven in a £30 million deal.’

The Dutchman, 22, is a really talented player and would be a very exciting signing for Spurs if they can get the deal over the line.

As good as Van de Van would be, Spurs should look for another centre-back to either play with the Wolfsburg man and Cristian Romero or in place of either one of them.

Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba is a great shout, and Galetti has some good news for Spurs fans about the deal.

He said: “Tottenham, after the finalisation of the deals for Maddison and Vicario, are now working on Edmond Tapsoba.

“The sensation is that Tottenham are really close to the signing of the centre-back from Bayer Leverkusen.”

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

TBR View:

Edmond Tapsoba is a phenomenal defender, and it is no surprise that Tottenham are trying to sign him.

The official Bundesliga website describes him as a “powerful and super-quick defender” with “frightening heading abilities,” which makes him perfect for the Premier League.

Tottenham are being very ambitious in this window so far and Postecoglou must be loving it. If they can get Tapsoba and Van de Ven in soon, they’ll be almost ready for the new season.

It will be interesting to see how much Tapsoba will cost in this window.