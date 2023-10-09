Tottenham coach says Spurs have an ‘outstanding’ 16-year-old and everyone knows it

Tottenham Hotspur under-18s coach Stuart Lewis has been raving about young forward Mikey Moore after he scored a hat-trick at the weekend.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Lewis was delighted with the 16-year-old after a 7-2 win over Norwich City.

After years of waiting for a player to emerge from the academy, Tottenham now have a few options to choose from.

Oliver Skipp is the only academy graduate regularly featuring right now but Tottenham’s young players are starting to impress Ange Postecoglou.

Jamie Donley was on the bench against Liverpool after starring for the club’s Under-21s this season.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Young centre-backs Alfie Dorrington and Ashley Phillips are both highly rated, with Dorrington working his way through the ranks at Spurs.

However, looking down to the Under-18s, Mikey Moore appears to be the standout player at that level.

Tottenham think very highly of the young forward and Moore will be pushing to at least earn a promotion to the Premier League 2 squad sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, he already faces plenty of competition at that level for minutes at the club.

Tottenham really rate young forward Moore

Speaking about the 16-year-old after their win over Norwich, Lewis said: “Everyone’s aware I think that he’s a really exciting prospect with good potential.

“I thought his work epitomised us really in our play and his off-the-ball work and how he pressed and got after the ball.

“And then some of his work on the ball was outstanding and I think he deserved his hat-trick.

“He’s in good goalscoring form and collectively it was a good performance, but really pleased for Mikey [Moore], he’s trained really well recently and he deserved those three goals today.”

Moore proved at the weekend that he’s not just a fantastic goalscorer, but a really adept playmaker too.

Photo by Angel Martinez – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

He was laying on chances for his teammates around the box and seemed to have more time on the ball than any other player on the pitch.

As mentioned above, Moore isn’t the only forward that Tottenham think very highly of.

Alongside Donley in the Under-21s, Will Lankshear, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Yago Santiago are all pushing to make the leap into the senior side.

That’s before you take into account the signing of youngster Alejo Veliz in the summer.

Moore is too young to go out on loan right now, but if some of his older counterparts depart the club, he could be given the chance to step up.

His five goal contributions in four games are a very good start for the highly-rated teenager.