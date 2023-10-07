Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has waxed lyrical about Spurs academy duo Jamie Donley and Alfie Dorrington.

The Tottenham boss says Donley has been doing “really well” with the Spurs Under-21s, and both players have “really stood out”.

Donley and Dorrington, both 18, have been making waves in the Tottenham academy and both have been spotted in Spurs senior traning.

Donley, an attacking midfielder, has a staggering five goals and seven assists from just six age-level outings this season.

Meanwhile, Dorrington has made six appearances for Tottenham’s U21s this term, helping keep four clean sheets and concede just three goals.

‘They’ve got to keep working’

Postecoglou, speaking ahead of the Lilywhites’ Premier League trip to Luton Town, waxed lyrical about both players.

At the same time, he urged both to keep working hard and not assume that they’re ahead of the likes of Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett in the pecking order.

“With the young guys like Jamie, he’s been doing really well with the U21s consistently,” football.london quotes him as saying.

“Jamie and Alfie Dorrington have really stood out and that’s why they’ve been training with us.

“They’ve got to keep working and it doesn’t mean they’re ahead in the pecking order of people like Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett who are out on loan.

“I’ve been really pleased with Jamie and Alfie though, they’ve been working well.”

Our view

Tottenham haven’t had that many top talents who have broken through and become first-team regulars in recent years.

Harry Kane is obviously the biggest success story, but other players who have got some game time – such as Japhet Tanganga – haven’t quite made the same impact.

Hopefully, with Postecoglou now in the Spurs dugout, there will be more of a pathway between the academy and the first team, and we can see more Harry Kanes breaking through.