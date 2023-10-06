Tottenham insiders genuinely think 18-year-old Spurs talent could explode soon

Tottenham Hotspur have a fantastic prospect in their ranks in Jamie Donley, and people at the club believe he could break into the first-team this season.

Spurs have had a fantastic start to the campaign. A win against Luton Town tomorrow will see them go to the top of the Premier League table, and young Donley is expected to be named on the Tottenham bench.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Tottenham sources think Jamie Donley will explode this season

Jamie Donley is one of Tottenham’s brightest young talents.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for Spurs, but he has been a regular in senior training sessions. Ange Postecoglou is clearly a big fan of him – he raved about him in his press conference today.

Donley is a star in the making. The youngster has 12 direct contributions this season in just six appearances for the youth team.

He is a magnificent talent, and Dean Jones has claimed on GiveMeSport that his sources at Tottenham believe he will break into the first team in the coming weeks and months.

He said: “Jamie Donley, 18, was listed among the substitutes after propelling himself into Ange Postecoglou’s thoughts with scintillating displays for Spurs’ under-21s and impressing in first-team training.

“At a time when cash is king in the Premier League – and finding a Harry Kane replacement is the trendy theme around North London – there is genuine hope for the emergence of an exciting forward who has been part of the club since Under-8s level.

“It’s early days but sources around Spurs believe there is a genuine chance he gets lift off this season. It might not be too long until there’s a new chant around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: ‘Jamie Donley, he’s one of our own!'”

The new Harry Kane

Tottenham are yet to replace Harry Kane following his departure to Bayern Munich in the summer.

There are very few strikers like the Englishman in world football, which explains why Spurs decided against finding a replacement.

Donley isn’t exactly like Kane, but Alasdair Gold recently claimed that he has the quality to emulate either the England captain or James Maddison.

It’s too early to say if that will happen, but Spurs fans would surely love it if it does.