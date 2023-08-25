Tottenham Hotspur staff believe they’ve got a seriously impressive talent coming through right now in the shape of Mikey Moore.

That’s according to journalist Charlie Eccleshare, who was speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast.

In recent years, Tottenham has not been a club associated with bringing through young players.

Harry Kane is the perfect example of how to develop an academy prospect, but he’s not been followed through the ranks by many other homegrown talents in the past 10 years.

Harry Winks is a senior England international but his progress at Spurs dropped off in recent years and he’s now playing in the Championship.

There are still high hopes for Oliver Skipp who could be a future Tottenham captain if he continues on the same trajectory.

However, a club of Tottenham’s size should be producing more talents than they currently are.

Tottenham staff are very excited about young forward Mikey Moore right now.

The 16-year-old was playing years above his age group last season, even making two appearances for the Under-21 side.

There are high hopes for the versatile attacker who has already committed his future to Spurs.

Tottenham staff excited about Moore

Speaking about the academy, Eccleshare said: “But I mean looking at it now, Mikey Moore is one who people I speak to, they’re really excited about.

“He’s said to be a proper talent.”

Eccleshare isn’t the only journalist who has been alerted to Moore’s talent.

Alasdair Gold identified Moore as a player to watch as a 15-year-old last season.

The youngster is too young to be considered for a loan move this season and so regularly breaking into the Under-21 side has to be the aim.

Spurs do have plenty of other young strikers to utilise in that team such as Jamie Donley, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Will Lankshear.

For Tottenham staff to have identified Moore as the one to watch among that group is a big compliment.

Another of Tottenham’s biggest hopes for the future headed out on loan today.

Alfie Devine will want to feature for the first team soon and Moore will hope he can join him one day too.