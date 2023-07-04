Tottenham Hotspur have already put a plan in place in case Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaves this summer.

A report from Football London has shared what the club are thinking about doing if the Dane moves on.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has now had several days to work with his new squad.

One player has already commented on how difficult the sessions have been, which is what’s expected from pre-season.

Postecoglou has already made several signings this summer, including James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario.

Outgoings need to be the focus very soon, with Tottenham’s squad continuing to grow, especially with the imminent arrival of Manor Solomon.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs will be desperate to keep hold of Harry Kane, although that saga is likely to rumble on throughout the summer.

Another player who has been linked with leaving this summer is midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

As well as Kane, Bayern are keen on the 27-year-old enforcer.

However, Tottenham already have a plan in case Hojbjerg leaves.

They’ll want a decision to be made sooner rather than later as the market for midfielders this summer in the Premier League is crazy.

Tottenham have plan for Hojbjerg exit

The report from Football London says that if Hojbjerg departs this summer, Spurs are expected to bring in a direct replacement this summer.

Initially signed for £20m for Southampton, Hojbjerg has been a mainstay in Tottenham’s midfield since his arrival.

Alongside Rodrigo Bentancur, the pair thrived last season before the Uruguayan’s injury.

Hojbjerg’s form fell off a cliff towards the end of the campaign, however, that could be said for plenty of his teammates as well.

Tottenham will have a plan for if Hojbjerg leaves, but it’s not an easy market to find a replacement in.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have already signed two midfielders, Arsenal are about to sign Declan Rice and Chelsea want Moises Caicedo.

Spurs will need to identify a player that the Premier League’s other big teams might not be focusing on too heavily right now.

Otherwise, they’re going to need to make a very quick decision on the Dane’s future in North London to avoid missing out.