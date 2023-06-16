Bayern Munich now want to sign ‘amazing’ Tottenham star after missing out on Harry Kane – journalist

Bayern Munich are said to be interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

Spurs and Bayern are both expected to be active in this summer’s transfer window – for different reasons. The German giants want to return to their dominant best again, while Spurs are beginning a new era under Ange Postecoglou.

Hojbjerg has been a reliable player for Tottenham since he joined them, but he may leave this summer. Christian Falk has claimed on Twitter that Bayern have discussed signing him.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have discussed signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham

Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga yet again last season, but it wasn’t as straightforward this time as previous years.

The German giants had to wait until the final day of the season and depended on Borussia Dortmund to slip up. Luckily for them, BVB did, and a dramatic late goal from Jamal Musiala sealed the title for the Bavarians.

Now, Thomas Tuchel has been tasked with the job to make Bayern the most dominant club in the country again, and he is eyeing moves for a number of players.

Rumours around social media claimed Bayern Munich are interested in signing Hojbjerg this summer. The ‘amazing‘ Dane spent four years between 2012 and 2016 there, and a return was rumoured to be on the cards.

German journalist Christian Falk has now backed that claim on Twitter.

He tweeted: “True. FC Bayern discussed a transfer of Pierre Emile Højbjerg.”

No Harry Kane

Harry Kane’s future is up in the air again as he’s about to enter the final year of his contract this summer.

The Englishman is one of the best strikers in the world, and the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and even Bayern Munich have all been linked with a move to sign him.

The German giants reportedly made Kane their top transfer target, but the Tottenham star has reportedly decided he does not want to join Bayern this summer.

Kane is no longer an option for Tuchel, but Hojbjerg could well be sold by Tottenham in the coming weeks.