Tottenham actively playing down suggestions they're prioritising two managers











Tottenham are continuing to search for a new permanent manager as Daniel Levy ploughs on with his quest to find the right individual.

A number of names are being thrown around at the moment but two who keep cropping up in Tottenham conversation in recent days are Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann.

Reports over the weekend claimed Alonso was now Levy’s top choice to replace Antonio Conte. The Spaniard is doing well with Bayern Leverkusen and Levy is believed to be willing to pay for him.

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, is also high on Spurs’ list. However, there are issues with the German, who has certain demands that Levy might not bow to just yet.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, while those reports have suggested things are moving along and the list has narrowed, Football London is reporting quite the opposite.

FL claims that Tottenham are actually pro-actively denying such talk. The club are playing down talk of a favourite for the job. It’s believed Tottenham want to keep their options open, especially in the public eye.

Daniel Levy is carrying out a rigorous process in looking for his new manager. Ryan Mason is keen to be given a chance, while Arne Slot is also being mentioned a lot.

TBR’s View: Tottenham right to keep cards close to chest

Tottenham have an expectant fan base and in a way, Levy is probably right to keep things close and hidden.

Sure, reports will sneak out into the media across Europe. But as long as Levy in control, he won’t mind what reports get out there really.

Tottenham do need that decision soon, though. Whether or not it’s being delayed to allow Mason full focus on matters ahead, remains to be seen.

The likes of Nagelsmann and Alonso are exciting young coaches who suit Tottenham. Slot has done well in Holland as well. All three, it seems, would bring something different to the table.