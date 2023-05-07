Daniel Levy makes Xabi Alonso decision as Tottenham manager search continues











Daniel Levy has decided that former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso is now his number one choice to become the new Tottenham manager.

That’s according to a report from The Mirror who claim that Alonso has impressed Levy to the point where he is now the number one target for the Spurs chief.

The Mirror claims that Levy is even willing to pay big money to buy Alonso out of his contract at Bayer Leverkusen.

Up until now, it had appeared like Julian Nagelsmann was the main contender to replace Antonio Conte.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, with Nagelsmann stalling over certain conditions at Spurs, it appears Levy is now turning his attentions to capturing Alonso.

Labelled as a ‘classy‘ guy by Jamie Redknapp, Alonso has impressed since going into management. He was always seen as a natural coach from his time as a player and so far, he is proving people right.

Tottenham got themselves a much-needed win this weekend against Crystal Palace. Harry Kane, yet again, was the difference maker.

TBR’s View: Alonso wouldn intrigue fans

The one thing Xabi Alonso would have from the players and fans is a bit of respect. Tottenham seem to have had an issue with that for a while and Alonso would hopefully bring people together.

As a player, he was superb. And as a manager, he’s already looking like one of the top young coaches in Europe.

Out of all the names being mentioned, Alonso is one who’d go down well with Tottenham fans.